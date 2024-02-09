8 Celeb-Inspired Outfits For Valentine’s Day That Are Not Red

09 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Khushi Kapoor in a soft and delicate yellow dress with playful ruffles, gives a flirtatious yet chic vibe for a daytime Valentine's rendezvous.

Janhvi Kapoor dons a floral and feminine pink rose-patterned dress, perfect for a sweet and romantic Valentine's outing.

Suhana Khan dons a dramatic black dress adorned with bold red roses, exuding elegance for a passionate Valentine's evening..

Katrina Kaif looks cheerful and vibrant in an orange bodycon dress, ideal for a sunny day date or brunch.

Kiara Advani looks elegant and chic in an off-white midi dress, suitable for a romantic evening or a Valentine’s event.

Alia Bhatt looks playful and flirty in s pink mini dress with heart motifs, great for a fun and spirited Valentine's celebration.

Shanaya Kapoor looks glamorous and glitzy in a golden mini dress, shimmering for a dazzling Valentine's night

Esha Gupta looks sleek and bold in a black evening gown, perfect for a sophisticated Valentine's dinner.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Celeb-Approved Green Outfits Best For Mehendi Ceremony

 Find Out More