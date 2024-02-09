8 Celeb-Inspired Outfits For Valentine’s Day That Are Not Red
09 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Khushi Kapoor in a soft and delicate yellow dress with playful ruffles, gives a flirtatious yet chic vibe for a daytime Valentine's rendezvous.
Janhvi Kapoor dons a floral and feminine pink rose-patterned dress, perfect for a sweet and romantic Valentine's outing.
Suhana Khan dons a dramatic black dress adorned with bold red roses, exuding elegance for a passionate Valentine's evening..
Katrina Kaif looks cheerful and vibrant in an orange bodycon dress, ideal for a sunny day date or brunch.
Kiara Advani looks elegant and chic in an off-white midi dress, suitable for a romantic evening or a Valentine’s event.
Alia Bhatt looks playful and flirty in s pink mini dress with heart motifs, great for a fun and spirited Valentine's celebration.
Shanaya Kapoor looks glamorous and glitzy in a golden mini dress, shimmering for a dazzling Valentine's night
Esha Gupta looks sleek and bold in a black evening gown, perfect for a sophisticated Valentine's dinner.
