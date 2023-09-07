8 Dangers of Having Too Much Ginger

First of all, it should be noted that having ginger as part of your daily diet is a healthy move but it has to be taken in a limited proportion. Or else, you might face these health issues:
If taken a lot, Ginger can cause acid reflux, leading to heartburn and other digestive issues.
In some cases, taking ginger in every meal can upset your stomach and ultimately lead to diarrhoea.
You certainly wouldn't want to have a lot of ginger at work or any social gathering because it can make you have those awkward and uncomfortable burps.
Having ginger more times a day can provide general discomfort in the chest, tongue and stomach - the condition which is not really harmful but can make you feel restless for some time.
Now it's very rare but ginger, like other spices which are considered warm in nature, can impact your body if you are already dealing with bleeding disorders.
If not taken in moderation, ginger can have the worst impact on your upset, especially in the cases of teenagers and kids.
Having a lot of ginger, like in times of cough and cold can seriously burn your tongue and irritate the inner lining of your mouth.
In the initial days of pregnancy, doctors highly recommend doing away with everything warm including dry fruits and spices. Having a lot of ginger or garlic can affect your health. Always consult with your doctor about even the tiniest concerns.