8 DIY Smoothies For Faster Hair Growth
Iron-rich smoothie: Iron improves hair texture and reduces hair loss in both men and women
Biotin Smoothie: Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin that is known to stop hair fall and promote faster hair growth.
Vitamin C Smoothie: Foods that are high in vitamin C aid in the synthesis of collagen peptides and promotes healthy hair growth
Vitamin A Smoothie: Vitamin A promotes thick hair growth and the production of sebum, which keeps hair silky.
Vitamin E Smoothie: Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant that helps in the reduction of oxidative stress in the scalp and the risk of alopecia.
Protein Smoothie: Proteins are the basic building components of your hair. Protein deficiency may result in hair loss and decreased hair growth
Blueberry Smoothie: Blueberry strengthens hair growth, nourishes hair follicles and also prevents premature greying of hair.
