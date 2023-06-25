8 DIY Smoothies For Faster Hair Growth

25 Jun, 2023

Onam Gupta

Iron-rich smoothie: Iron improves hair texture and reduces hair loss in both men and women

Biotin Smoothie: Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin that is known to stop hair fall and promote faster hair growth.

Vitamin C Smoothie: Foods that are high in vitamin C aid in the synthesis of collagen peptides and promotes healthy hair growth

Vitamin A Smoothie: Vitamin A promotes thick hair growth and the production of sebum, which keeps hair silky.

Vitamin E Smoothie: Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant that helps in the reduction of oxidative stress in the scalp and the risk of alopecia.

Protein Smoothie: Proteins are the basic building components of your hair. Protein deficiency may result in hair loss and decreased hair growth

Blueberry Smoothie: Blueberry strengthens hair growth, nourishes hair follicles and also prevents premature greying of hair.

