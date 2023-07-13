Yoga is an old-age traditional practice that helps maintain physical, mental, spiritual and emotional health.
It is healthy for pregnant women to do yoga as it helps them with healthy delivery.
Vrikshasana is quite meditative and relaxes your whole body.
Utkata Konasana helps in reducing back pain and is relaxing for the hip region.
Marjariasana releases tension from the neck, shoulder or back area. It also gives strength to your arms and thighs.
Viparita Karani helps to remove the backache and improve blood circulation.
Ustrasana is an exercise to open up the shoulders, chest and hips during pregnancy.
Malasana is an easy-to-do yoga pose to practise during pregnancy because it helps to aid digestion.
Pranayama is effective for relaxing your mind and reducing stress levels.
Badha Konasana helps to increase blood flow and reduce fatigue.
