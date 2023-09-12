8 Easy & Effective Exercises to Reduce Thigh Fat
Upavistha Konasana builds strength, flexibility and reduces stubborn thigh fat.
Ustrasana helps in opening your pectoral muscles and tones all the limbs, especially thighs
Utkatasana stimulates the muscles in your legs, especially the hips and thighs.
Janu Sirsasana increases flexibility in the hamstrings while toning thighs and hip joints.
Baddha Konasana basically works on your hips and thighs and does wonders for them
Navasana helps build strength and gives your legs a good stretch
Malasana is another pose that works mainly on the legs, especially on the hips and thighs.
Salabhasana strengthen your legs and builds flexibility in hips and thighs
