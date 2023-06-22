Women have to go through a lot of pain in the parlour for removing their upper lip hair.

22 Jun, 2023

Anshul Rani

Easy home remedies to use for removing upper lip hair.

Hair removal cream: Hair removal creams work to dissolve the hair at the skin and they are generally inexpensive.

Oatmeal and banana: This remedy is good for removing facial hair, but at the same time it also gives you glowing skin.

Yogurt-turmeric paste: Make a paste by mixing turmeric, Yogurt and one teaspoon of gram flour. Apply it on your upper lip to remove unwanted hair.

Lemon and sugar paste: Make a paste of lemon and sugar and apply it on your upper lip, it will remove unwanted facial hair.

Honey: Many people may apply honey to remove their upper lip hair and find that it is more gentle than wax.

Milk and Turmeric: This remedy naturally removes your hair and makes your skin clean and glow.

Potato Juice: It is good for removing upper lip hair, you just need to squeeze out the juice from potato and apply it.

Shaving: It is least painful method for removing your upper lip hair. Select the razor which is smaller in size to avoid accidents.

