Women have to go through a lot of pain in the parlour for removing their upper lip hair.
Easy home remedies to use for removing upper lip hair.
Hair removal cream: Hair removal creams work to dissolve the hair at the skin and they are generally inexpensive.
Oatmeal and banana: This remedy is good for removing facial hair, but at the same time it also gives you glowing skin.
Yogurt-turmeric paste: Make a paste by mixing turmeric, Yogurt and one teaspoon of gram flour. Apply it on your upper lip to remove unwanted hair.
Lemon and sugar paste: Make a paste of lemon and sugar and apply it on your upper lip, it will remove unwanted facial hair.
Honey: Many people may apply honey to remove their upper lip hair and find that it is more gentle than wax.
Milk and Turmeric: This remedy naturally removes your hair and makes your skin clean and glow.
Potato Juice: It is good for removing upper lip hair, you just need to squeeze out the juice from potato and apply it.
Shaving: It is least painful method for removing your upper lip hair. Select the razor which is smaller in size to avoid accidents.
