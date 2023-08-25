8 Easy-to-Do Yoga Asanas For Relaxing Evening

25 Aug, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Meditation is the best way to attain the zen mode and clear the clutter

Triangle Pose: This is one of the easiest asanas to practise. It helps to make waist more flexible and releases the stress from the lower body.

Cobra Pose: It helps to stretch the spine and abdomen. Holding the pose for few seconds can be very relaxing after a hectic day of work.

Balasana or Child Pose: It puts pressure on the abdomen and strengthens the muscles, stretches the spine and relieves of constipations problems.

Prasarita Padottanasana: It is a good yoga pose to relive stress from the lower half and stretches the spine.

Ardha-Matsyendrasana or Half Spinal Twist Pose It helps to stimulate kidneys, liver and boost digestive health.

Warrior Pose: It help to stretch the leg muscles and lower back.

