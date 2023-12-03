8 Effective Ways Neem Oil Can Help Get Rid Of Dandruff
Neem oil is best known for its medicinal properties. Using neem oil helps effectively treat dandruff.
Neem Oil has anti-fungal properties that can help prevent dandruff. Using Apple Cider Vinegar with neem has proven benefits.
A neem oil based shampoo can be an easy approach to cure dandruff.
Dilute Neem oil with olive oil to make it safe for people with sensitive scalps.
Combine the benefits of neem oil with bhringaraj, shikakai, and fenugreek powder. These herbs have antifungal and antibacterial properties and may help treat dandruff.
Lemon peel has antifungal properties and can help prevent scalp infections. When used with neem oil, it may help treat dandruff.
Adding neem oil with yogurt also soothes irritable scalps and nourishes hair.
Concentrated neem oil can be drying to the scalp. As a result, always dilute it with a carrier oil, such as jojoba or coconut.
Tea tree oil has antifungal qualities that are useful against the fungus that causes dandruff. Its antiseptic, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties may also aid in the maintenance of clean, healthy hair.
