8 Effective Ways to Maintain Your Woollens in Winter
Winters are slowly approaching as there is a visible change in the weather. It is time to get all those woollens out. Here are some tips to maintain your woollen clothes.
Use lukewarm water and light detergent to wash off your woolen cloth.
Protect your woollens from bacteria by packing them with mothballs.
You may wear woollen clothes in the gap of 2-3 days, as it takes time to regain their original shape.
You can fold and then store your woollen clothes rather than hanging them.
Brush your coats regularly to avoid bacteria breeding in them.
Dry these clothes in the shade or they will lose their shine.
Avoid ironing woollen clothes when they are in a dry state.
Dry clean your woollen clothes before wearing them in winter.
