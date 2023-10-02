8 fashion hacks that will change your life.

02 Oct, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Learn ways to style your wardrobe differently and fully use your existing clothes.

Never pair light-colored tops with dark pants or vice-versa as it can ruin your whole look.

You can pair baggy and tight clothing to create a dimension.

Try to catch up with the trend and opt for baggy jeans instead of skinny ones.

Accentuate your basic outfit with minimal jewelry and a good pair of footwear.

Stocking your wardrobe with some basics is a must.

Ditch the crop tops and try investing in good-quality t-shirts or shirts.

Your clothes must fit well to look well-dressed and put together.

