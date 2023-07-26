8 Fitness Mistakes to Avoid During Workout Session
26 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Working out is good bit too much of anything is bad. Do not push yourself too much that it hurts your body.
Stretching before workout is important. Or else a muscle pull would be common . Therefore, flexibility is necessary for workout.
Doing the same workout everyday can be mundane, boring and not very good for muscles too
While exercising is very healthy for the body, ignoring nutrition is not. Even if on diet, make sure there are proper nutrients in your meal.
Cooling down post workout is essential too.
Know your body. Never over exert your body with high intensity workout.
Technique is another important aspect. Doing an exercise wrong can be very harmful for the body.
Sleeping habits affect the workout routine and hence a proper schedule is important.
