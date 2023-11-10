8 Flowering Plants Sure To Bloom In Winter
10 Nov, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Begonia: This plant hardly survives in hot climates and if you love the texture and the appeal of this plant then plant it during the winter season.
Dahilya: It comes in different colors and will definitely take the beauty of your winter garden to a next level.
Dianthus: This is again a low heighted plant which gives tons of flowers in one sapling.
Gladiolus: If you are looking for an ornamental flowering plant then this one is a show stopper.
Marigold: It comes in orange and yellow color and you can also choose a mix of yellow and red. It will give you tons of flowers in winter season predominantly upto March.
Pansy: It also comes in variety of colors and is a low heighted plant. It is an idle flowering plant to prepare hedge or borders around the garden.
Petunia: Petunia blooms in bunches. You will love your petunia plants when it starts flowering as it flowers really well and in abundance.
Rose: This plant is eveyone's favourite. Having a rose plant in different colors is a must have for every plant lover.
