Did you know that there are so many ingredients that will help you beat the heat in style.
If you search your kitchen, you will undoubtedly discover these top food that will keep you cool during this oppressive summer heat.
Consuming gulkand (made from dried rose petals) maintains optimum temperature during summer.
Watermelon can be made into juice or eaten whole. It keeps your body hydrated in the scorching summer heat.
Barley Seeds are quite versatile as barley water is consumed to reduce weight in addition to beating the heat.
Saffron is an anti-oxidant and anti-depressant apart from being a natural coolant.
Sabja seeds are used in desserts preparations like falooda, phirni and kulfi. It works wonders to bring your body temperature down.
Tulsi is a natural coolant whose consumption becomes essential in a hot tropical country like India.
There are several advantages to coconuts, but one of the most significant is that their water is a quick source of energy.
Cold blend of Kokum is found in the coastal belts and is commonly used to cure heat strokes and allergies.
