8 Foods That Can Help Cure a Bad Hangover
Pickles are incredibly high in salt content and helps to recharge your electrolytes, which will get rid of your headaches and dizziness.
Green tea acts as an effective hangover food as it contains antioxidants which helps relieve headaches and nausea
Bananas help to recharge the lost potassium in body after alcohol consumption. It also helps get rid of dizziness and upset stomach
Tomato juice is a great source of hydration in the body. It helps to regulate things when your liver is preoccupied with trying to metabolize the alcohol you've put into your system
Blueberries are full of antioxidants that helps start fighting everything you put in your body the night before.
Milk helps to replace a lot of lost nutrients while calming an upset stomach.
Eggs are effective at breaking down toxins in the body, which makes them perfect as a hangover cure
Oatmeal is really effective for soaking up some of the bad things in your body after the boozy night you had
