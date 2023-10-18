8 Foods to Increase Good Bacteria in Your Gut
Gut Health is essential as the gut bacteria helps to digest and absorb food.
Here are some foods to increase the good bacteria production in your gut.
Add yoghurt to your everyday diet because it can boost your gut health.
Bananas are a good source of fibre and magnesium that boost your digestion.
Coconut oil contains fatty acids that remove harmful bacteria from the stomach.
Garlic is also good for your gut health as it contains fewer calories and more nutrients.
Consume dark chocolates to get enough polyphenol compounds filled with health benefits.
Vegetables rich in fibre are essential for your gut health.
You can also consume prebiotic foods like oats, apples and chia seeds.
Include buttermilk in your everyday diet as it promotes good bacteria in your gut.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Mental Health Quotes By Deepika Padukone