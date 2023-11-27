Frizzy hair can pose a challenge at times but that does not mean it can't be managed.
Here are tips to make your hair smoother and shinier:
Apply conditioner after shampooing. It can help to lock the moisture of your hair.
Massage your hair with a natural oil like coconut, almond, or jojoba. It helps to nourish the hair and provide hair growth.
Excessive shampooing can strip natural oil from your hair. Limit your washing to 2- 3 times to maintain its unaffected shine.
Remember to apply heat protective spray to your hair to protect it from damage caused by heat styling tools.
Swap your cotton pillowcase to silk pillowcase to prevent hair breakage and frizz.
Dry your hair with a microfiber towel to maintain hair health.
You can also buy serums, sprays, or creams specially formulated to combat the frizziness of your hair.
Remember to use a wide-toothed comb to detangle your hair smoothly.
