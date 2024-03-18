8 Hairstyles Inspired By Raashii Khaana To Elevate Your Wedding Look

18 Mar, 2024

Simran Keswani

Raashii Khanna looks sleek and polished with a side-swept look complementing the elegance of a black saree.

Raashii Khanna in a neat, low ponytail with a side part, gives a sharp, sophisticated vibe in a white blazer.

Gently curled locks with a side braid, Raashii Khanna adds a touch of romance to a traditional soft pink outfit.

Raashii Khanna styles her hair in a traditional low bun adorned with jasmine, showcasing timeless grace in a classic silk saree.

Raashii Khanna looks chic in a high bun that pairs perfectly with the bold and vibrant elegance of a red dress.

Raashii Khanna goes for an open hairstyle with waves, gracefully framing the face, perfect for a breezy, casual look in a green and beige outfit.

In Voluminous, side-swept curls Raashii Khanna exudes glamour and sophistication in a beaded saree.

Raashii Khanna looks elegant in an asymmetric ponytail with soft tendrils on the side, offering a modern twist to a red carpet-ready gown.

