Butter coffee is a popular drink in today's time that comes with some incredible benefits - Let's explore:
But first, let's see how to prepare a butter coffee - All you need is coffee, butter, oil and water. Blend all the ingredients, and it is ready!
Here are some incredible health benefits of drinking butter coffee.
Adding butter to coffee produces ketone, which provides energy to the body.
It is a healthy alternative drink to burn extra kilos from the body.
Mixing butter and coffee produces vitamin K, which benefits the heart.
Butter coffee can help relieve constipation.
Adding butter to your coffee keeps you full for a long time, avoiding any over eating.
Butter coffee aids your gut health. You can drink this coffee first thing in the morning without worrying about acidity.
However, you should NOT overdrink it, or your body will become habitual of this drink.
