8 Healthy Benefits of Eating Makhana During Navratri
Makhana is a healthy snack that is often consumed during the Navratri
It has several health benefits too its name.
Makhana is one snack that may help to boost the immunity of the body.
It is rich in antioxidant properties that are beneficial for a healthy heart.
Consuming foxnuts on an empty stomach helps to manage the blood sugar level.
Foxnuts contain iron and calcium, which aids in constipation issues.
Makhana makes up for a healthy snack for pregnant women too.
Makana has potent nutrients that reduce your weight naturally.
Eating foxnuts is beneficial for bones too.
It may also help to boost the brain function and cognitive abilities of a person.
