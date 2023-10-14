8 Healthy Diet Tips For Teenager Girls
Teenage girls need to take care of their diet to grow stronger and healthier.
Here are some healthy diet tips for teenage girls.
Teenage girls must include a meal filled with proteins, carbohydrates, and fats.
Parents need to make sure that the girls do not miss any meals.
Remember to add healthy fats to her diet as they don't contribute to weight gain.
Set up a healthy eating routine and avoid eating late at night.
Have light dinners, like soups, kichdi or stew, as they are easy to digest.
Drinking enough amount of water is mandatory for all age groups.
You can add boiled eggs, nuts, and makhanas to her diet to keep her full for long.
Plan her diet chart by including protein, meat, pulses, vegetables, and beans.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Yajur Veda