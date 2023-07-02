8 High-Calorie Foods to Avoid When Losing Extra Inches
Potatoes are very high in calories and fat. They have been linked to weight gain and obesity
Fast foods can be extremely unhealthy and to lose weight, you need to eliminate these from your diet completely
That's true that juice is healthy and good for you. But, not the store-bought kind.
Ice-creams are not only high in sugar but also high in calories as well.
Alcohol provides more calories than carbs and protein. So, it's always advisable to have alcohol in moderation.
Sugar-sweetened beverages, like soda, are high in calories and added sugar.
Bread is highly refined and often contains a lot of added sugar.
