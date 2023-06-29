8 High-Fibre Foods to Relieve Chronic Constipation
Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and mandarins are refreshing snack and a good source of fibre.
Figs are a great way to boost your fiber intake and promote healthy bowel habits.
One cup of cooked brown rice contains about three grams of fibre
Eating plenty of colourful vegetables is undoubtedly one of the best ways to relieve constipation.
Figs are great way to boost fiber and promote healthy bowel habits
Berries are one of the best foods for constipation due to their high fiber and water content
Chia seeds are one of the most fibre-dense foods available. It can help soften tools and promotes healthy gut
Sweet potatoes contain a good amount of insoluble fiber to help alleviate constipation.
