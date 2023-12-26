8 Iconic Salman Khan Style Trends That Are Still in Vogue
The 90s actor made the leather jacket fashion the coolest for his fans.
Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam' hairstyle surely set a trend for all his fans back then.
The black FRIENDS cap in Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya became immensely popular and created a huge style trend back then
Since the song 'Oh Oh Jane Jana,' he stole everyone's heart with ripped jeans fashion
From wearing loose ganjis to wearing ganjis with denim, he surely pulled off this oh-so-sassy style
Salman Khan started the trend of sporting one silver hoop earring in Bollywood
Salman Khan made his firoza bracelet a huge trend for all the men out there
