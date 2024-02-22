8 Inside Pics From Gauri Khan's New Lavish Restaurant 'Torii'
22 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Gauri Khan gives a virtual tour of her new Restaurant named Torii in Mumbai.
The actress gives a glimpse of the lavish interiors of her Asian restaurant.
From golden decor to shiny low ceilings, the restaurant has glamour written all over it.
The restaurant has vibrant reds and calming greens in abundance with a touch of gold to add the element of royalty.
The signature colours of red, green, and gold create an airy yet cosy atmosphere for customers.
Gauri Khan explained that Torii means “ The gateway to a temple.”
The restaurant features a luxurious bar with red and gold decor, highlighted by moody lighting.
The Restaurant serves progressive Asian cuisine that brings influences from all over the globe.
