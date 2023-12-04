8 Lace Shawl Free Knitting Patterns in 2023 - In Pics
04 Dec, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The Estuary Lace Shawl is made of DK weight yarn and has a textured lace pattern
The Begonia Swirl Lace Shawl is made of DK weight yarn and has a varied lace pattern
The Haruni Lace Shawl is made of sock yarn and has a lovely lace pattern
The Lionberry Lace Shawl is made of fingering weight yarn and has a delicate lace pattern
The Rumpelstiltskin Lace Shawl is made of mohair yarn and has a textured lace pattern
The Odyssey Lace Shawl is made of sport weight yarn and has a strong lace pattern
The Reyna Lace Shawl is made of fingering weight yarn and has a delicate lace pattern
The Vortex Lace Shawl is made of worsted weight yarn and has a simple lace pattern
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Rashtrakuta Empire