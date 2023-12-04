8 Lace Shawl Free Knitting Patterns in 2023 - In Pics

04 Dec, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

The Estuary Lace Shawl is made of DK weight yarn and has a textured lace pattern

The Begonia Swirl Lace Shawl is made of DK weight yarn and has a varied lace pattern

The Haruni Lace Shawl is made of sock yarn and has a lovely lace pattern

The Lionberry Lace Shawl is made of fingering weight yarn and has a delicate lace pattern

The Rumpelstiltskin Lace Shawl is made of mohair yarn and has a textured lace pattern

The Odyssey Lace Shawl is made of sport weight yarn and has a strong lace pattern

The Reyna Lace Shawl is made of fingering weight yarn and has a delicate lace pattern

The Vortex Lace Shawl is made of worsted weight yarn and has a simple lace pattern

