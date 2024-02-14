8 Latest Lehenga-Choli Styles From Wedding Trends 2024
14 Feb, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Double dupatta to get the ultimate grace in your wedding look.
Multi-coloured lehenga for those who love to create a statement with everything bright and colourful.
Gota Kinari lehenga style for those who love a bit of tradition and old school style in their outfit.
Cape lehenga for those who have to try something different, something bold.
Full sleeves blouse for those who want to honour tradition with delicacy.
Crystal lehenga for the whole otherwordly glamour and dreaminess to your outfit.
Feather embellishments for those who never fails to go bold and big in their choices.
Lehenga with a belt for those who believe in marrying comfort with style.
Unusual colour for those who want to ditch both white and red for something different.
White lehenga for those who want to break stereotypes.
