8 Less-Explored Islands in Lakshadweep to Add to Your 2024 Travel Wishlist
Thinnakara Island is one of the most beautiful and private islands with minimal hotels. The beautiful lagoons and flawless coast make it a perfect spot for solo travelers.
If you are looking for secluded regions and the most serene Lakshadweep tourist places, then Kalpeni Islands is the one.
The white sand and beautiful sunsets make Kavaratti Island one of the best places to see in Lakshadweep
Bangaram Atoll is easily considered one of the best places to visit in Lakshadweep
Kiltan Island is known for its many spots. The island is home to many stunning reefs and lagoons that Lakshadweep has to offer.
Amini Beach is an incredible spot for people who are looking for serene tourist places in Lakshadweep.
Tinnakara Island is a small and secluded island with coconut groves and beaches
Andrott Island is one of the largest islands in Lakshadweep and is considered the best place for history buffs.
