8 Ancient Cities In India With Vintage Charm
09 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Varanasi or Kashi Nagari is the most ancient Indian city that is nearly 5000 years old.
Temple city of Ujjain is about 5000 years old!
Thanjavur is a royal attraction in South India dating back to Chola Dynasty.
Hampi is a UNESCO heritage site with ruin of Vijayanagar empire.
Kannauj is a custodian of the Bronze Age and has famous places like 500-year-old temples.
Patna or Patliputra, this city dates back to Magadha empire during the Mauryan reign.
Gwalior is abode of majestic forts and artefacts from ancient times.
