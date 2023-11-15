8 Most Expensive Foods Produced In India

14 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Basmati rice is a long-grained rice with a delicate flavor and aroma

Kashmir Apples are sweet and juicy apples grown at high altitudes in Kashmir

Giloy is a medicinal herb valued for its medicinal properties

Saffron is the most expensive spice in the world, known for its unique flavor and aroma

Kashmiri Walnuts have a rich, nutty flavor and are large, plump walnuts

Alphonso Mangoes are a mango variety known for their sweet flavor and creamy texture

Malabar Pepper is a black pepper variety known for its strong flavor and aroma

Miyazaki Mangoe are the world's most prized mangoes, known for their sweetness and juicy texture

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Quick & Flavorful Bhai Dooj Snack's to Make in Minutes

 Find Out More