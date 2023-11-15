8 Most Expensive Foods Produced In India
14 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Basmati rice is a long-grained rice with a delicate flavor and aroma
Kashmir Apples are sweet and juicy apples grown at high altitudes in Kashmir
Giloy is a medicinal herb valued for its medicinal properties
Saffron is the most expensive spice in the world, known for its unique flavor and aroma
Kashmiri Walnuts have a rich, nutty flavor and are large, plump walnuts
Alphonso Mangoes are a mango variety known for their sweet flavor and creamy texture
Malabar Pepper is a black pepper variety known for its strong flavor and aroma
Miyazaki Mangoe are the world's most prized mangoes, known for their sweetness and juicy texture
