8 Most Famous Buddhist Temples In The World
22 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Boudhanath- One of the biggest stupas in the world, Boudhanath temple is situated in a Kathmandu suburb. It serves as Nepal's primary Tibetan Buddhist centre.
Haeinsa Temple- Originally constructed in 802, the temple was reconstructed in the 19th century following the 1817 fire that destroyed Haiensa.
Jokhang- The temple is a sacred site for Tibetan Buddhism in Lhasa and thousands of pilgrims visit it every year.
Mahabodhi Temple- This Buddhist stupa in Bodh contains a descendant of the original Bodhi Tree under which Gautama Buddha gained enlightenment.
Pha That Luang- It is one of the most prominent monuments in Laos which was built in the 16th century on the ruins of an earlier Khmer temple.
Shwedagon Pagoda- This holiest Buddhist shrine is located in Burma and was first built by the Mon during the Bagan period, between the 6th and 10th century AD.
Todaiji Temple- Built in the 8th century by Emperor Shomu, the Great Eastern Temple in Nara is one of the most important historical monuments in Japan.
Wat Arun- Located on the Thonburi side of the Chao Phraya River, Wat Arun is one of the oldest landmarks of Bangkok, Thailand.
