8 Best Places For First Solo Trip

12 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Darjeeling: Enjoy one of the oldest toy trains in the hills!

Udaipur: Explore the city of lakes

Landour is another lesser known place, great for first time solo trip.

Varkala : Revel in the sunsets and black sands

Shillong is one the best place for a first solo trip.

Pondicherry: Take a bike and cycle through the calm and serene town

Hampi: History buffs, this place is a paradise for you!

Thanks For Reading!

