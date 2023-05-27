8 Most Sought After Summer Destinations to Explore

27 May, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Summer is here and everyone is backpacking to lands unknown. but some places are more common than others.

KAYAK, is one of the leading travel search engine, reveals the top most-searched destinations for summer travel

Goa: – The beaches, the shacks, and quintessential nightlife, Goa has long-lived in the mind of the average Indian as the ultimate vacation destination.

Delhi: From iconic monuments, sumptuous food to markets, it is a vibrant city to explore

Srinagar: It is a haven that offers pristine beauty and an escape from the harshest of summers.

Mumbai: It is an old and irresistible allure for Indians, especially during summer. The Arabian Sea grants it a pleasant coastal climate, a respite from the scorching heat.

London: The British capital is another historic and vibrant destination that can be explored on foot during the summers. This season is considered the best time of the year

Dubai: Popular for its incredible luxury and tourism aspects, Dubai comes with several world-class attractions, starting with the most famous Burj Khalif

Bangkok: With a tropical climate, this city offers a refreshing change to travelers. Bangkok's vibrant cultural tapestry is another reason why Indians love this place.

Toronto: Toronto truly comes alive during summers. This is the time when the city is full of festivals, be it the Toronto Food Truck Festival, Craft Beer Festival, or Toronto Fringe Festival.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Indian Films Honoured at Cannes Film Festival

 Find Out More