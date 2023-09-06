7 Must Visit Dahi-Handi Celebration in Mumbai
06 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Mumbai is known for its vibrant and vigorous dahi-hand that cannot be missed when in the city of dreams
Dahi handi is one of the much-awaited festivals and the streets of Mumbai are filled with colours , dance, music and lots of fun!
Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal (G.S.B.) Mandal, King's Circle brims with life and chants of Govinda
Shri Krishna Janmashtami Utsav Mandal, Ghatkopar is known for its iconic dahi handi celebration
Jai Jawan Mitra Mandal, Lower Parel is beautiful spectacle you just cannot miss.
Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal, Lalbaug is another famous place for celebration.
Another iconic plce to enjoy the zeal of janmasthami is at 6. Shramik Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Kharghar
Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan Dahi Handi, Thane is coloured in hues of Lord Krishna as teams gear up for dahi handi competition.
Sankalp Pratishthan Dahi Handi, Worli is known for its fun filled celebration of Janmasthami
Sangharsh Pratishthan Dahi Handi, Thane
