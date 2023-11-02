Kickstart your adventurous journey to Japan in the capital city of Tokyo. Enjoy the dazzling street and visit Asakusa's historic district.
Mount Fuji has to be your next stop, as it is considered the most sacred mountain in Japan.
Live the natural beauty of Hakone along with hot springs. You can explore the open-air museum and take a boat ride on Lake Ashi.
Takayama offers a glimpse of rural Japan. Don't miss out on its snow-clad mountains, as they are simply mind-blowing.
Kanazawa is a hidden gem of Japan. Don't miss this place, especially its garden.
The beauty of Nikko will sweep out your heart. You can also visit the mountains and the exquisite Toshogu shrine.
Visit Hiroshima to learn more about the tragic history of the city, which suffered a nuclear attack at the end of World War 2.
Fushimi Inari shrine is famous for its thousands of vermillion torii gates. It is located in Kyoto and is a must-visit place for first-timers.
