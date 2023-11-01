8 Natural Ways to Darken Your Mehendi
Are you also stressed about your mehendi not getting darker? Here are some hacks to make your mehendi stand out from the crowd.
Apply Henna oil after applying mehendi to get a darker look.
Did you know that mango pickle oil can be used to darken the colour of the mehendi? Try it NOW.
You can also use tea or coffee powder because they have natural pigments that darken your mehendi.
You can also apply mustard oil to your mehendi.
Mix lemon juice and sugar together and apply it to your mehendi to darken it.
After removing the mehendi, heat 8-10 pieces of cloves and keep your palm above the heat from a distance to get a darkened mehendi.
You can also apply Vicks to darken your mehendi as the heat makes the colour of your henna deep.
Peppermint oil is also a great option for brightening the colour of your mehendi.
