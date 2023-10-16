8 Natural Ways to Reduce Hair Thinning
Hair fall can happen due to many reasons such as age, genetics and improper hair care routine.
Here are some tips to reduce receding hairline naturally.
You may change your shampoo and opt for a natural and healthier one.
Eating a well-balanced diet is essential for having healthy and strong hair.
You can also apply natural remedies like aloe vera, onion juice and coconut oil to treat hair recession.
You can also consult your dermatologists regarding this issue.
Oiling your hair can help stimulate your hair follicles and boost its hair growth.
Avoid doing tight ponytails daily because it can also lead to hair fall.
You can protect your hair from dust and heat by wearing a hat or scarf.
Practising stress reduction techniques like meditation, yoga and mindfulness can help to slow down the hair recession.
