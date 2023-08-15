As a beginner in gardening, it might be confusing to pick the right plant to start and decorate your home with.
But few plants are not just colourful but also are easier to maintain and requires very less hassle.
The Rose plant is known for its beauty and comes in different colors.
Jasmine plants are known for their fragrance and beauty. This small and elegant flower will be easy to take care of.
Marigold plants are of vibrant colors such as red, orange, or yellow. These plants are easy to grow.
Petunia plants are multi-color plants that are bright and easy to bloom.
Periwinkle plants are known for their cuteness though they have many medical benefits.
Lucky bamboo plants are easy to grow. A\ll you need just a vase full of water.
Money plants are easy to grow in-house. They need 2-3 weeks only.
Baby's Tear is an indoor plant that can grow in water and soil.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nora Fatehi Serves Chic Summer Outfit Goals in Sexy Bralette-Denims