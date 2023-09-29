8 Plants to Keep Stress And Anxiety Away in Office
Plants can bring positivity to the surroundings, and the office desk is one place that needs it the most.
Here are some indoor plants to place on your office desks to keep stress and anxiety at bay:
Keep spider plant on the office desk because it removes air pollutants.
Pothos is another plant for office desks as they can grow in a variety of lighting situations, in addition to their calming effect.
Add a classy look to your office desk by keeping a bonsai plant.
ZZ plants are low maintenance and can grow even in dim light.
The peace lilies have air-purifying abilities that make them a viable option for your office desks.
Succulent plants come in a variety of shapes and colours. They need a little watering and are an excellent choice for your desk.
Compact Bamboo can become your choice for office desks because it gives your workstation a tropical look.
Snake plants need little care to survive under dim light conditions.
