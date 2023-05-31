8 Yoga Asanas That Can Help With Hair Growth
Kapalabhati promotes better oxygen supply, reduces free radicals that helps in boosting hair growth
Adho Mukha Svanasana increases oxygen supply that reaches the scalp and results in hair growth
Sarvangasana enhances blood circulation that is beneficial for dry and thin hair
Balasana releases stress, improves digestive health and increases hair growth
Sirsasana improves blood circulation in the scalp which helps in reducing hair loss, thinning of hair and balding.
Vajrasana deals with stomach-related issues that result in growth and prevention of hair loss.
Uttanasana enables the hair follicles to be strong and promotes healthy hair growth
Matsyasana is known to relieve most hair problems with daily practice.
