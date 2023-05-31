8 Yoga Asanas That Can Help With Hair Growth

31 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

Kapalabhati promotes better oxygen supply, reduces free radicals that helps in boosting hair growth

Adho Mukha Svanasana increases oxygen supply that reaches the scalp and results in hair growth

Sarvangasana enhances blood circulation that is beneficial for dry and thin hair

Balasana releases stress, improves digestive health and increases hair growth

Sirsasana improves blood circulation in the scalp which helps in reducing hair loss, thinning of hair and balding.

Vajrasana deals with stomach-related issues that result in growth and prevention of hair loss.

Uttanasana enables the hair follicles to be strong and promotes healthy hair growth

Matsyasana is known to relieve most hair problems with daily practice.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Essential Nutrients to Boost Brain Health

 Find Out More