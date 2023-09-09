8 Powerful Yoga Exercises For Better Hearing
Ustrasana stretches the neck and throat, stimulating the thyroid gland, which regulates metabolism and energy
Bhramari Pranayama is a breathing exercise that stimulates the ear's internal structure and improve their sensitivity sound.
Viparita Karani is an inversion that encourages blood circulation towards the head and neck area.
Sarvangasana pose enhances blood circulation to the head and neck region and also help in preventing hearing issues.
Bhujangasana enhances concentration and improves ear hearing
Adho Mukha Svanasana helps strengthen the spine, relieve stress and improve ear hearing
Bhramari Pranayama is an excellent technique to calm the mind and reduce stress, which can indirectly benefit your hearing.
Matsyasana is a beneficial posture that improves blood circulation and enhances hearing power
