8 Quick & Flavorful Bhai Dooj Snack's to Make in Minutes

14 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Aglio e Olio: Classic Italian pasta with a simple yet irresistible blend of garlic, olive oil, and chili flakes

Chatpata Paneer Toast: Tantalize your taste buds with tangy and spicy paneer toast

Stuffed Mushrooms: Savory mushroom caps stuffed with a creamy herb-infused filling

Corn Salt & Pepper: Seasoned roasted corn kernels will take your snack game to the next level

Mini Pizza: Make bite-sized pizzas with your favorite toppings that are perfect for sharing

No-Bake Cheesecake: Without the use of an oven, you can enjoy a rich and decadent dessert

Lemon Rice: Lemon-infused rice with a zesty lemon flavor that adds a refreshing twist to your meal

Vietnamese Rice Paper Roll: For a light bite, wrap fresh ingredients like shrimp, vegetables, and herbs in translucent rice paper

