Raashii Khanna presents a sleek look in a lime green halter neck bodycon dress that highlights a sophisticated silhouette.
04 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Raashii Khanna looks elegant in an olive green dress with a keyhole cut-out and a high slit, combined with gold bangles and strappy heels.
Raashii Khanna is a picture of grace in a chic cream bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline and ribbed texture, complemented by strappy beige heels.
Raashii Khanna looks simple yet sophisticated brown bodycon dress with a high neck, paired with matching pointed heels.
Raashii Khanna exudes a classic look in a black bodycon dress with a straight neckline and puff sleeves, completed with understated golden accessories
Raashii Khanna looks striking in a black gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, accentuated with a black belt and gold accessories.
Raashii Khanna looks bold in a leopard print cut-out bodycon dress paired with a black handbag and ankle-strap heels.
Raashii Khanna looks ethereal in a floral asymmetrical bodycon dress with one sleeve and a side cut-out, teamed with a simple black handbag and heels.
