8 Sabyasachi Latest Winter Wear Collection 2023 -In Pics
20 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Winter is here and it is time to make wardrobe swap!
Here are some of most trendy and latest winter wear collection from the house of Sabyasachi to add in your closet
Jet black anarkali with metallic silver embroidery is a classic choice for weddings and festivities. It will make you look elegant and feel warm too.
High-Neck Tops: Winter calls for smart high-necks. IT can be paired with jeans, skirts or pants and will keep you warm, comfy and in style!
Floral Saree and Long Coat: Printed sarees with long coats exude a smart and chic vibe. A belt over it, will amp up the look!
Pant Suit: A comfy pant suit, with short coat accentuated with a scarf is a must have winter wear.
Long Overcoats and Boots: It's the season of long overcoats in many colours. High-boots are must for winter collection.
Royal Banarasi Saree: These saree have a winter-like aura when paired with woolen full sleeved blouse. Feel like a royal.
Skirt and Short Coats: For office wear, a skirt paired with opene short coat, and stockings make for the ideal boss look.
Full sleeve bouse and saree: Sarees are evergreen. In winters, a full sleeved velvety blouse is just the perfect choice.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Things You Don't Know About Nimbu Pani