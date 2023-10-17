8 Self-Love Books Everyone Should Read

Atomic Habits by James Clear- It is the ultimate manual for quitting bad habits and forming good ones in four simple steps.
The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz- The book lays out a code of conduct based on ancient Toltec knowledge, promoting freedom from self-limiting beliefs that cause one's life to be hampered and filled with despair.
Self-Compassion by Kristin Neff- The book teaches you how to be nice to yourself by figuring out what negatively affects your life and how to be more compassionate.
Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur- The book is based on the experience of violence, abuse, loss, and feminity. It helps you in coping up with things that are hurting you.
A Gentle Reminder by Bianca Sparacino- A perfect book for those days when the world seems a little lighter and for those when the sun rises a little later in the day.
The Strength In Our Scars by Bianca Sparacino- The self-love book will help you push yourself upwards and learn from your past experiences.
The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown- This self-love book advises us to embrace and connect with our shortcomings rather than change who we are.
You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero- It helps you develop self-awareness, identify life's goals, and surround your life with what will bring you the most happiness.