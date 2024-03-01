8 Shruti Haasan-Inspired Black Dresses For an Edgy Look
01 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
In a contemporary chic look, Shruti Haasan pairs a cut-out shoulder black top with statement jeans for an urban, fashionable ensemble.
Capturing a classic, sophisticated style, Shruti Haasan is elegant in a floor-length black gown with sheer panels.
Shruti Haasan presents a playful twist on party wear with a high-slit velvet dress paired with casual high-top sneakers.
Portraying minimalist elegance, Shruti Haasan stands poised in a black tailored suit with a crisp white shirt and layered necklaces.
Embracing a sleek and modern aesthetic, Shruti Haasan looks striking in a black ensemble with layered chain necklaces.
Showcasing a dramatic flair, Shruti Haasan poses in a black flowing dress with ruffled detailing, paired with lace-up boots.
Donning a black maxi dress with silver choker jewellery, Shruti Haasan captures an edgy yet elegant allure.
Shruti Haasan exudes a fierce and sultry vibe in a sheer black bodysuit with a ruched mini skirt, making a bold statement.
