8 Side-Effects of Nail Polish

Nail polish is an essential part of the beauty regime of women but it has its own dangers.
Nail polish contains certain chemicals which are not just harmful to the health of your nails but also affect your skin and overall body.
Most nail polishes have a chemical called Dibutyl phthalate (DnBP) which is essentially an endocrine disruptor, causing hormonal changes including thyroid irregularities.
The same DnBP is also responsible for triggering and assisting diabetes in your body if you are already at risk of suffering from the disease.
Nailpaints also have a chemical called Toluene which can cause eye irritation and can be hazardous to your kidney function if you already have a kidney-related disease.
Another chemical that is found in any nail polish is 'formaldehyde' which is known for having 'carcinogen' - a substance or agent capable of causing cancer.
If you are applying too many dark colours and are not giving rest to your nails after applying one shade, then it can cause nonpermanent discolouration of the nails.
If you are the one struggling with respiratory issues, many nail polishes can trigger your condition because of the toxic vapours that these products release everytime you bring your nails close to your mouth and nose.
Apart from this, many non-branded nail polishes are made of chemicals usually found in gasoline that fuels cars and other vehicles.
Stay aware, stay healthy and learn to make a sound choice while enhancing your beauty!