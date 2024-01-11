8 Side Effects of Perfume on Skin
Headaches are common problems often found associated with perfumes
The dangers of chemicals used in perfumes can affect anyone, but they can be more serious in children and pregnant women
The artificial chemicals used in perfumes can worsen the symptoms of asthma and other breathing problems
Synthetic chemicals widely used in perfumes may also affect the function and development of reproductive organs.
Exposure to chemical perfumes may also develop the risk of various types of cancer.
Synthetic chemicals used in perfumes or fragrances have been found to produce a range of toxic effects in the body
Allergic reactions like sinus infections, swelling, migraine, headaches and various types of skin reactions are other harmful effects
