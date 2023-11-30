8 Signs of Chemistry Between Two People

30 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Pay attention to body language. Leaning in, playing with one's hair, and making eye contact are all signs of interest

Lighthearted teasing indicates attraction and comfort

Smiling conveys that you are cheerful and friendly

Small details about someone convey that you are paying attention to them and care about them

Making eye contact is a sign that you are interested in someone and paying attention to them

Flirting can be a pleasant method to express your interest in someone

When you have chemistry with someone, you will notice that you are able to focus on them and are not easily distracted

When you're having a good time with someone, it's easy to lose track of time

