Prioritising wholesome, nutritional foods, paying attention to your body's hunger signals, and keeping a happy mindset.
You might feel fuller for longer and consume fewer calories at meals if you drink adequate water before and after 30 mins of your meal.
Controlling portions can help prevent overeating calories by understanding the proper portion size for your meals and snacks.
Consume foods high in fibre, such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables.
Limit your intake of prepared foods, fast food, and snacks, and try to cook fresh meals as often as much as you can.
Add foods from various dietary categories, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, to your diet.
Limit added sugar in your diet by consuming fewer sweets, sugary drinks, and processed meals.
Limit the amount of fat-rich foods such as butter, fatty meats, and fried meals.
A healthy diet and weight loss are strongly related because good meals encourage calorie restriction while also supplying the essential nutrients.
