8 Skin Infections You Can Catch at The Gym
Impetigo is a type of skin infection that starts with a red and itchy spot which grows and oozes leaving behind yellow scab.
Ringworm is actually caused by fungi and it spreads between human beings upon touching infected places or persons.
Caused by bacteria, Folliculitis looks like red and itchy acne that spreads across the body.
Tinea pedis is a common fungal infection that occurs in the feet and gives a weird burning sensation.
Jock itch is a fungal infection that causes itchy and flaky skin that grows to reddish and painful sores
Human papillomavirus (HPV) is another risky skin infection that can cause warts. This can spread easily by walking barefoot inside the gym.
Influenza is a viral infection that spreads rapidly in a closed space like gym. Sneeze, cough, cold increases the risk of the infection.
